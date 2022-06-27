Upper Lars border crossing now open, traffic restored

The Upper Lars road checkpoint on Russian-Georgian border is now open, traffic has been restored, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Territorial Administration Sona Harutyunyan informs.



“Thanks to the active construction work and efforts of the Georgian side, the traffic has has been resumed in Lars. The road is open,” she said in a Facebook post.

Unfavorable weather conditions forced emergency services to close the Upper Lars passage along the Georgian Military Highway on Sunday, June 26.

Part of the 136th kilometer (neutral zone) of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway was damaged due to the flooding of the Terek River.

Traffic was stopped for all types of vehicles from 17:15 on June 26 until further notice.