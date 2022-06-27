Road communication between Georgia and Russia to be restored within a couple of hours

The road communication between Georgia and Russia will be restored within a couple of hours, Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan informs.

The Minister made the announcement after talks with his Georgian counterpart – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levon Davitashvili.

Unfavorable weather conditions forced emergency services to close the Upper Lars passage along the Georgian Military Highway on Sunday, June 26

Traffic was stopped for all types of vehicles from 17:15 on June 26 until further notice.