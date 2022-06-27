Iran says it launched second home-made ‘Zoljanah’ satellite carrier

Iran launched a second homemade “Zoljanah” satellite carrier, Spokesman of the Space Department of the Iranian Defense Ministry Ahmad Hosseini said on Sunday, IRNA reports.

Hosseini said that the performance of the three-stage carrier, which uses compound fuel, can be evaluated in each launch.

The second homemade ‘Zoljanah’ satellite carrier is a sub-orbital satellite carrier that was conducted to achieve predetermined research objectives, he noted.

Earlier, Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed the launch of the first homemade satellite carrier called Zoljanah, saying that it was a breakthrough and proved Iran’s scientific power.