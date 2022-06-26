Wales captain Gareth Bale agrees move to Los Angeles FC after Real Madrid exit

Wales captain Gareth Bale has agreed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer, the BBC reports.

Forward Bale, 32, is currently a free agent having left Real Madrid after nine years in Spain.

The five-time Champions League winner had been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur as well as a move to home-city club Cardiff.

LAFC have yet to officially confirm the deal, but Bale tweeted on Saturday saying: “See you soon, Los Angeles.”

The signing of Bale, who joined Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85m in 2013, is set to follow LAFC’s move for Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini earlier this month.