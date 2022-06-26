Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan to hold an online press conference PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan to hold an online press conference Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 26, 2022, 13:02 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will answer the questions of media outlets and NGOs on June 27 The online press conference will start at 8 pm and will be streamed on facebook. One question from each Every media outlet or NGO will be accepted. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 26, 2022, 13:02 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print