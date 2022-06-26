PoliticsTop

PM Pashinyan to hold an online press conference

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 26, 2022, 13:02
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will answer the questions of media outlets and NGOs on June 27

The online press conference will start at 8 pm and will be streamed on facebook.

One question from each Every media outlet or NGO will be accepted.

