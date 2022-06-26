At least 17 found dead in South Africa nightclub

At least 17 people have been found dead in a nightclub in South Africa’s East London city, the BBC reports.

Bodies were found at the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday and several others are said to have been injured.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak,” a police spokesman told the Newzroom Africa television channel.

“We do not want to make any speculations at this stage,” Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

Relatives of the victims have been unable to see their bodies, reports say, and locals have called for the venue to be closed.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene is at the scene, and she told SABC News that “there was an alleged stamped inside the tavern.”

Brigadier Kinana told reporters most of those found dead were young adults aged between 18 and 20.