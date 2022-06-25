PoliticsTop

Armenian Ambassador holds brief meeting with Joe Biden

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 25, 2022, 09:27
On June 13, 2022 Armenian Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts had a brief meeting with the US President Joe Biden as part of an event for newly appointed Ambassadors to the US.

