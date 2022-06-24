TopWorld

EU awards Ukraine and Moldova candidate status

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 24, 2022, 10:21
Less than a minute

Ukraine and Moldova have both been granted EU candidate status, President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced.

“Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” Mr Michel said, describing the European Council’s decision as a “historic moment”.

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, hailed Thursday’s decision.

“It’s a unique and historical moment in Ukraine-EU relations…” he tweeted. “Ukraine’s future is within the EU.”

Candidate status is the first official step towards EU membership. But it can take many years to join and there’s no guarantee of success.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 24, 2022, 10:21
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button