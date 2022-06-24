Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Prosecutor Generals discuss ways to solve humanitarian issues caused by 44-day war

A trilateral meeting took place in Minsk between the Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan, the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

They discussed the possibility of finding new opportunities for resolving the existing humanitarian and legal issues arising as a result of the war unleashed against Artsakh within the competence of the prosecutor’s offices of the three countries. Issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the previous two meetings were discussed.

The parties stressed the need to maintain the tripartite format of the meetings of the Prosecutors General as an effective platform for continuing legal contacts to ensure stability, legitimacy, de-escalation, basic human rights and security in the region.

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan noted that despite the agreement reached during the previous trilateral meetings on the incidents on the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces and on the mediated exchange of operative information on the ongoing investigations, the criminal ceasefire violations continue, resulting in human losses, new threats to the realization of vital rights and security of the civilian population.

As a vivid example, the Armenian Prosecutor General referred to the actions carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Parukh settlement, which left 16 servicemen killed and 16 wounded. Artur Davtyan stressed the need to properly investigate these actions in the village of Parukh, as well as other cases of gross ceasefire violations.

These realities also prove the urgent need to increase the efficiency of the operative exchange of information by using the resources of the representatives of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office located in Artsakh.

Artur Davtyan raised the circumstance that the 8th point of the trilateral statement on the November 10, 2020 ceasefire was especially imperfect. He noted that the speedy return of 38 Armenians held in Azerbaijani is crucial to restoring trust between the parties, establishing peace in the region and extending security guarantees, with particular emphasis on the full implementation of the humanitarian requirements of the trilateral statement by Armenia.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached with the mediation of the Russian side to continue the talks in order to fully resolve the humanitarian issues in a short time.