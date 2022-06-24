Armenia to be a guest of honor at Helexpo exhibition in Thessaloniki

During his working visit to Greece, High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan met with the Chairman of the Greek-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Akis Dagazian, and businessman Daniel Apikian.

During the meeting, the importance of issuing Diaspora Bonds was also discussed. The entrepreneurs also presented the Helexpo exhibition which will be held this year in Thessaloniki and where Armenia will participate as an honorary country. They hope Armenia will be actively involved and well represented in the event.

“We are always ready to cooperate and, if possible, to contribute to the economic development of Armenia and to participate in various business platforms,” said Akis Dagazian.

The meeting participants also discussed the current challenges Armenia is facing and the potential contribution of the Diaspora.