US Ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan discuss policies and programs in the three countries

While in Washington DC at the Chiefs of Mission Conference at the State Department, Ambassadors Tracy, Degnan, and Litzenberger exchanged ideas and coordinated policies and programs in Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

They underscored our commitment to strengthening our partnerships, supporting independence, and promoting a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for the people of the region.