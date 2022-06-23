Mkhitaryan signs for Inter, but won’t be announced until July 1 – Sky Sport Italia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has signed his contract to become an Inter player for next season, but will not be officially unveiled by the club until July 1, Sky Sport Italia reports.

According to the source, the Armenian’s signing on a free transfer will be announced officially by the Nerazzurri after his current deal with Roma expires.

Mkhitaryan underwent his medicals for the move on Wednesday.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.