EU leaders to back Ukraine as candidate at Brussels summit

Ukraine is set to be approved as an EU candidate at a Brussels summit on Thursday, after the European Commission gave the green light, the BBC reports.

Ukraine applied in February, and the process has since moved at a record speed.

Candidate status is the first official step towards EU membership and France said this week there was “total consensus” on Ukraine. But it can take many years to join and there’s no guarantee of success.

The Western Balkan countries of Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia have been candidate countries for years; in some cases for over a decade. Bosnia and Herzegovina applied for candidacy in 2016 but has still not succeeded.

Some members states are pushing for Bosnia to be given candidate status, although that is not expected to happen. However, there are hopes North Macedonia and Albania may make progress.