Armenian, Norwegian officials discuss issues on bilateral agenda

On June 23, the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Norway held political consultations in Oslo co-chaired by Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and Eivind Vad Petersson, State Secretary, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties welcomed the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Norway.

During the consultations, the parties highly assessed the political dialogue between the two countries, discussed a wide range of issues on the Armenian-Norwegian bilateral agenda, outlining the steps that should be taken to strengthen and expand it. Touching upon the importance of intensifying the economic ties, the parties expressed willingness to take active steps towards strengthening and expanding them.

The parties exchanged views on a number of issues of international and regional importance, discussed the prospects for cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations. The parties emphasized the importance of regular political consultations.

Deputy Minister Hovhannisyan also touched upon the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

During the visit, Hovhannisyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Hovhannisyan, delivered a special lecture on regional developments at the Norwegian Institute of International Relations (NUPI).