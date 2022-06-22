Yerevan to host Dutch-Armenian Business Days

For the first time in Armenia, with the aim of introduction and match-making for the Dutch and Armenian businesses/organizations, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Republic of Armenia is organizing “Dutch-Armenian Business Days 2022” within a Hybrid platform during July 6-8 in following fields:

6 July 2022: Embassy’s economic section overview, Dutch “Invest Internationally” opportunities for the financing and financing mechanisms, PUM Senior Experts, Construction sector cooperation opportunities, the opening of the Dutch-Armenian Chamber of Commerce.

7 July 2022: Agriculture sector

8 July 2022: IT sector