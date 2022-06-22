Upcoming Unicorns: Achievements of Armenian tech companies presented at Orion Summit 2022

The achievements of the Armenian tech companies, the “upcoming Unicorns” were showcased at the Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan. Featured in the panel were companies such as Scylla, coznie, Embodied, Granatus Ventures.

Scylla develops AI-powered real-time physical threat detection solutions that help organizations augment their security infrastructure, optimize operations, save costs, and increase their situational awareness. Using its proprietary technology, Scylla delivers its solutions with exceptional accuracy and performance, minimizing false alarms by up to 99%.

Since officially launching its solutions to the market in 2018, Scylla has experienced a major revenue growth and is now one of the leading real-time physical threat detection solutions on the global market.

Embodied is an industry leading robotics and AI company creating state-of-the-art companion robots to revolutionize human-centric care and wellness by enhancing quality of life for individuals and families.

Embodied has developed Moxie – the next-generation AI robot that complements traditional therapy and supports social-emotional development in kids through play.

Granatus Ventures is the first venture capital firm to provide investment, expertise and networks to startups worldwide that leverage Armenia’s potential as an emerging technology hub.

The Fund was initiated in 2013. The principal activity of the Fund is investing in a range of IP, technology or innovation-based companies that capitalize on opportunities in high-growth sectors including but not limited to: ICT (enterprise software, consumer internet, digital media, mobile technologies); engineering (hardware, software and electronics); materials sciences and clean-tech. The Fund’s primary focus is on seed, start-up and early-stage privately held companies. The Fund invests in companies that carry out their core value-added activities in Armenia.

Orion Summit 2022 has brought together the founders of upcoming unicorn companies on one platform, who present their success stories and motivate young startup founders. For the first time, Orion Summit introduces the Armenian Startup Ecosystem consolidation initiative via Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) opportunities, and discuss possible impetus for much rapid growth of startup companies.

In addition, the Summit introduces the new Digital Julfa Network initiative.