Russia supports unblocking of economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus – Zakharova

Russia will continue to support the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We welcome the intensification of the activities of the trilateral working group, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the three countries [Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia] to unblock economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus,” she said.

She recalled that on June 3, a regular meeting of this group was held, during which “the parties brought their positions closer on a number of issues,” and on June 16-17, discussions continued on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“The Russian side will continue to provide close assistance to this process,” Zakharova stressed.