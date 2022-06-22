Mkhitaryan completes medical with Inter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan underwent his medicals with Inter earlier today.
“Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed medical tests as new Inter player on a free move. Contract will be valid until June 2024,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano informs.
The midfielder is a free agent after June 30, because he failed to agree a new deal with Roma.
It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.