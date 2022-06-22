Mkhitaryan completes medical with Inter

Henrikh Mkhitaryan underwent his medicals with Inter earlier today.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed medical tests as new Inter player on a free move. Contract will be valid until June 2024,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano informs.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed medical tests as new Inter player on a free move. Contract will be valid until June 2024. ⚫️🔵🤝 #transfers



André Onana will also be announced soon, while Romelu Lukaku will be in Milano next week to undergo medical tests and sign the contract. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022

The midfielder is a free agent after June 30, because he failed to agree a new deal with Roma.

It is reported the salary he agreed with Inter will be worth an initial €3.3m per season net plus performance-related bonuses, so with add-ons should reach €4.2m per year.