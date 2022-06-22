Dr. Eric Esrailian elected to the Board of Trustees of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Dr. Eric Esrailian has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures along with Julia S. Gouw and Shira Ruderman.

Ted Sarandos, Board Chair and Co-CEO of Netflix, said, “We are thrilled to welcome these three extraordinary leaders, who have already done so much.. for our community, and the industry at large… As members of our board, they will support and guide the Academy Museum in realizing its ambitious mission of increasing public appreciation for the arts and sciences of moviemaking and exploring the ongoing, multifaceted history of film.”

Dr. Eric Esrailian is a film producer, philanthropist, physician, and entrepreneur. He is also actively involved in philanthropic efforts and education. Dr. Esrailian has been a significant supporter of Academy Museum educational programs and is part of the leadership of several philanthropic organizations, including the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

He has produced films, including The Promise (2016) by Terry George, starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale. He also produced the educational companion documentary Intent to Destroy (2017) with Joe Berlinger, which was nominated for an Outstanding Historical Documentary Emmy. In 2019, Dr. Esrailian and his partners launched SOMM TV—a streaming service with original series, films, and master classes dedicated to wine and food.