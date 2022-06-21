Russian journalist auctions Nobel medal for $103m

The Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize medal for $103.5 million, the BBC reports.

Dmitry Muratov said all the money from sale will go to help refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Muratov was co-awarded the peace prize in 2021 for defending freedom of expression in Russia.

Novaya Gazeta suspended its operations in March, shortly after Russia started a military operation in Ukraine.

Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale, has not revealed who the winning bidder was.