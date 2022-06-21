Israel heading to polls as coalition moves to dissolve parliament

Israel is set to hold a fifth general election in under four years, after its fractured coalition government concluded it could not survive, the BBC reports.

In a major political development, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will switch places with Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid under an existing deal.

An election could take place in late October, commentators say.

The former prime minister and current opposition leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to return to office.

Monday’s announcement comes after weeks of speculation that the coalition – the most diverse in Israel’s history – was on the brink of collapse.