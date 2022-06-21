Hong Kong’s iconic floating Jumbo restaurant sinks

A floating restaurant that was a famous Hong Kong landmark has sunk, days after it was towed away from the harbour where it operated for nearly 50 years, the BBC reports.

The Jumbo restaurant capsized in the South China Sea while on its way to an undisclosed location, its parent company said.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said it was “very saddened by the incident” but that no crew members were injured.

The restaurant closed in March 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

More than 3 million guests are believed to have eaten its Cantonese cuisine over the years, including the Queen, Tom Cruise and Richard Branson.

It had featured in several films – including a Bond movie – but the pandemic dealt the business a fatal blow as diners turned away.