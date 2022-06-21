Boosting Iran-Armenia economic cooperation to enhance political ties – official

Continuous cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the fields of trade and economy will lead to bolstering of political relations of both sides, Head of Chabahar Trade Zone Nasrollah Ebrahimi said at a meeting with Arsen Avakian, the new Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, adding that over 30-years-long diplomatic ties between the two countries have been based on fraternal relations, Mehr News Agency reports.

Chabahar has welcomed investors from all across the world, he said, noting that neighboring states, undoubtedly, are a top priority to this end.

Terming Chabahar as a center of international communication, he said that the Trade Zone is not subject to economic sanctions.

Arsen Avakian, for his part, elaborated on his country’s main objectives pertaining to the current visit and said that evaluating Chabahar’s capacity and infrastructure for investment is the main goal of the trip to Iran.

“The second goal is to develop relations between India, Iran and Armenia,” he further noted.