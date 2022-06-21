Additional space to be allocated near Upper Lars checkpoint for customs control of 250 vehicles

The Russian Government has adopted a decision on allocating additional space 3-4 km away from Upper Lars international automobile checkpoint of the North Ossetian customs, where 250 more cars can pass customs control.

According to the State Revenue Committee and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the decision is a result of agreement reached between Armenia and Russia.

The mentioned regulation will have a positive impact in terms of increasing the capacity of the checkpoint, eliminating traffic jams and proper management of the queues.