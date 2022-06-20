FM David Babayan presents new book on foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh

On June 20, the presentation of the book authored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh “The Artsakh Issue and the Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia.



Minister Babayan presented the content of the book, noting that the work, the approaches and principles set out in it can serve a basis to present the general vision of Artsakh and advocate Armenian interests at various international platforms and fora.



The Foreign Minister of Artsakh stressed that the materials of the work presented in line with the logic of facts and recommendations make it possible to get a more comprehensive picture of the topics covered.



David Babayan expressed hope that the book would be in demand and useful for the representatives of political, public and information spheres.



During the event, Minister Babayan also answered the journalists’ questions.



Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazaryan and other officials participated in the presentation ceremony.