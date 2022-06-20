Employee Stock Ownership Plan on the agenda of Orion Summit 2022

Orion Summit 2022 will focus on important financial topics which are essential for startup development.

One of the five main topics to be discussed during Orion Summit 2022 is the power of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for enabling the growth of startups and building future millionaires. It is the best solution for encouraging and rewarding employees.

At an early stage of their development, successful technology startups make employees holders of stocks, thus nourishing and accelerating their growth and development. ESOP can play a key role in preserving and encouraging talents in Armenia.

Employees based in Armenia can have stocks in the parent company or their options, later becoming millionaires as a result of the company’s acquisitions (M&A) or public offering (IPO).

One of the speakers during the panel is David Sargsyan, Director, Legal at Ameriabank – Armenia’s leading financial technology organization. Ameria is one of the first companies in Armenia to introduce ESOP back in 2016. David Sargsyan will present the successful experience of the company.

Founder and CEO of cognaize Vahe Andonians, Managing Director of ServiceTitan Armenia Ashot Tonoyan, and BDO Armenia’s representatives will be on the panel.

Orion Summit 2022 will take place on June 22, 2022, in Yerevan, Matenadaran. The event will bring together world-class founders, investors, advisors, and professionals in technology, finance, business, and other fields.