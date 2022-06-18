US Embassy welcomes Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried to Yerevan

The US Embassy to Armenia welcomes Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried to Yerevan.

During her visit on June 18, Assistant Secretary Donfried will meet with government officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Assistant Secretary Donfried will discuss US support for the diplomatic efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan towards a lasting peace.

“She will engage on our strong partnership, based on shared values, and our mutual commitment to Armenia’s democratic development,” the Embassy said,