Ease of visa attracting Gulf travelers to Georgia, Armenia

The ease of getting visas for travelers from Qatar and the Gulf region continues to boost the tourism sector of eastern European countries such as Georgia and Armenia, an industry expert has said, MENAFN reports.

“Georgia and Armenia are really booming when it comes to visa facility for all Qataris and residents,” Tawfeeq Travel Group CEO Rehan Ali Syed told Gulf Times, stressing that there is a huge interest from Doha to visit eastern and other European countries, especially during the current period.



According to Syed, travelers from the region get visa-on-arrival to these increasingly popular destinations –“a very good feature for anybody who wants to plan and does not want to spend time in queues, particularly at a very busy season for getting visas.”



Visa-on-arrival also serves as a quick fix for travelers who plan to either go solo or pick a group, and join fixed departures, he added.



“These are all beautiful countries and apart from that they have fantastic weather and nature,” he said, noting that travelers can experience these places at a lesser cost compared to other big places.