Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss regional security issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan briefed US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on humanitarian issues created by the aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020.

During a meeting in Yerevan the interlocutors referred to the Armenia-US bilateral relations based on the common values ​​of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law, as well as the prospects of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Highlighting the positive dynamics of mutual visits and contacts at the official level, the Armenian Foreign Minister hailed the visit of the Armenian delegation to the US in May of this year, the meetings held within that framework, the resumption of work within the framework of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue.

Issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the interlocutor on the developments in the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the activities of the Commission on Demarcation and Border Security, as well as the unblocking of regional communications.

Touching upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need for a full resumption of peace talks aimed at a comprehensive settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, attaching importance to the US efforts as a co-chairing country.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented the humanitarian issues created by the aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020, in particular, the issues of release and immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under Azerbaijani control.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. The need to take concrete steps towards settlement was stressed.