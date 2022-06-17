UK likely to host Eurovision 2023 as EBU says Ukraine unable to host the contest

Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will “potentially” be held in UK, the European Broadcasting Union has said, after ruling out the possibility of the competition being hosted by Ukraine.

Ukraine’s entry this year found favor with the public and won the competition, but the EBU has said the security and operational requirements to host it in 2023 cannot currently be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, due to the ongoing war.

In a statement, the EBU said: “The EBU has been exploring options for the hosting of next year’s competition with Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC, who previously staged the event in 2017 and 2005.

“Given the ongoing war in this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues.”

The UK’s entry, Space Man by Sam Ryder, came second overall after winning the jury vote. The EBU will now enter into discussions with the BBC to explore the possibility of the 2023 contest being held in the UK.

The statement continued: “The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most complex TV productions in the world with thousands working on, and attending, the event and 12 months of preparation time needed.”

The EBU thanked UA:PBC “for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts,” EBU said.