There can be no route in Armenia within the “corridor logic,” Security Council Secretary tells CSTO counterparts

There can be no transport route in the territory of the Republic of Armenia within the “corridor logic,” Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at the sitting of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

The Secretaries discussed priority issues on joint anti-terrorist operations in the CSTO region.

In the context of the above, the Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan spoke about the security environment in the South Caucasus, noting, in particular, that the region is still facing a number of challenges, which is conditioned by the unsettled Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Nagorno Karabakh issue.

The Secretary of the Security Council also presented Armenia’s views, approaches to stabilizing the security situation in the region, and neutralizing the existing challenges.

Armen Grigoryan stressed the unacceptability of the violation of the ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan, specifying the case of May 28, which saw a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces killed.

Touching upon the unblocking of regional communications, the Secretary of the Security Council noted that from time to time Azerbaijan raises the issue of opening a so-called “transport corridor” through the territory of Armenia, and noted emphasized that there can be no transport route in the territory of the Republic of Armenia within the “corridor logic.”

He also stressed that there is no mention of corridors in any of the trilateral statemets adpted by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan noted that the conflict is yet to be solved and a comprehensive solution to the issue should be given within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.