French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

Jean-Louis Trintignant has died aged 91, France24 reports.

He was one of France’s greatest actors whose life was plunged into tragedy by the murder of his daughter at the hands of her pop star boyfriend.

Trintignant was devastated when Marie, an actress, was beaten to death by rock star Bertrand Cantat in a hotel room in Lithuania in 2003.

Yet nine years later he returned in triumph in Michael Haneke’s Oscar-winning “Amour”, playing a man in his eighties struggling to look after his wife after a stroke.

It also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival, where Trintignant made a final emotional return in 2019 aged 88 despite being weakened by cancer for a sequel of “A Man and a Woman”, the 1966 love story that made his name.