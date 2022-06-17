Egypt lifts COVID-related entry restrictions

Egypt is lifting all COVID-related entry restrictions for all travelers, whether Egyptian nationals or foreigners, according to a statement by the Cabinet.

The decision was taken following a meeting earlier today between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the country’s Supreme Committee for the Management of Pandemics.

The cabinet’s statement did not say when the decision will go into effect.

Arrivals to Egypt were required to either provide a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before departure, or an accredited COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing they were fully vaccinated 14 days before departure, or conduct any coronavirus tests approved by the Egyptian Ministry of Health at Egyptian ports of entry.