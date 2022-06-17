Council of Europe should be more determined on issues of Armenian POWs and humanitarian access to Artsakh – FM

By attempting to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by the use of force in 2020, as well as by invading the sovereign territory of Armenia, Azerbaijan has grossly violated its commitments undertaken with the accession to the Council of Europe, and this must be properly addressed by the Council of Europe and its member-states, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with visiting Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to put efforts towards the establishment of stability and peace in the region. In this context he emphasized the fundamental importance of addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which, he said, should include the provisions of ensuring the security and all the rights of the people of Artsakh, and final determination of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The people of Artsakh have the same rights as everyone and the fact of being in the conflict zone cannot deprive the Armenians of Artsakh of their universal fundamental rights,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.



“Humanitarian issues resulting from the aggression unleashed against Artsakh – the issues of the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan and the humanitarian access to Artsakh remain unresolved, and the politicization of these is unacceptable. The Anti-Armenian and warmongering rhetoric, physical and psychological terror against the civilian population are unacceptable in the same way,” he added.

“We believe that the Council of Europe, its relevant bodies and leaders should be more determined at least in the issues of Armenian prisoners of war and the humanitarian access to Artsakh, and put utmost effort so that the interim decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, PACE Resolutions and the provisions of the memorandum of the Commissioner for Human Rights issues on November 8, 2021, be respected,” he stated.