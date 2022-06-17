PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Ministry denies fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied a fresh misinformation of the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the night of June 16-17 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the Ministry said.

