UEFA will continue to support the development of football in Armenia – Čeferin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who has arrived in Armenia to take part in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the programs aimed at the development of football in Armenia with the support of UEFA, noting that the Armenian government attaches close cooperation between the latter and the Football Federation of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of projects aimed at improving football infrastructure in Yerevan and the regions, which contribute to the popularization of football and sports. The Prime Minister stressed the role of football, which has not only social but also important educational and psychological aspects.

Aleksander Čeferin once again congratulated the FFA on its 30th anniversary, adding that UEFA will continue to actively support the development of football in Armenia. The projects will be aimed at establishing new stadiums and infrastructure, and the volume of support will be continuously expanded.