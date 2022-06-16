Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian visits Armenian genocide Memorial

Armenian scientist, Nobel Laureate, Professor Ardem Patapoutian visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on June 16.

The guests were greeted by Edita Gzoyan, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial. She briefed the guests on the story of three khachkars placed in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

Patapoutian laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then the guests laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Accompanied by Edita Gzoyan, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Ardem Patapoutian made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests, noting that here he saw the story of his family deported during the Genocide.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, Edita Gzoyan presented to the Armenian scientist the recently published book titled “Aleppo Salvation House: 1 464 Testimonies of Armenian Genocide Survivors.”.

At the end of the visit, Ardem Patapoutian planted a silver fir tree in Memory Park.