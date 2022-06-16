Macron, Scholz and Draghi visit Kyiv

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz have arrived in Kyuv, seeking to counter the criticism of their perceived lukewarm support for Ukraine.

The visit comes a day before the European Commission is set to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as a candidate for EU membership.

Speaking ahead of the trip, President Macron said: “We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, as Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically.”

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians,” Reuters reported Macron as saying when he arrived in Kyiv.

Scholz has dismissed criticisms that he has held back on military support, responding by saying that Germany was one of the biggest military and financial backers of Ukraine.