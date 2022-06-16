CoE Secretary General pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

The delegation led by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial accompanied by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial. She also presented the story of three khachkars placed in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

Members of the delegation from Europe laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Accompanied by Lusine Abrahamyan, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mrs. Marija Pejčinović Burić made a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.