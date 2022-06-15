Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft is finally retiring the consumer version of Internet Explorer.

It announced the plan last year, with the release of Internet Explorer 11.

Internet Explorer debuted on Windows desktop computers in 1995 and by 2004, had cornered 95% of the market.

But now, Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari and Mozilla Firefox are dominant.

Users wanting to stick with Microsoft are being directed to Microsoft Edge, launched in 2015, alongside Windows 10.

Internet Explorer’s popularity was dented by the launch of faster browsers such as Chrome and Firefox, as users seized on new applications to navigate platforms including Google Search, Facebook and YouTube.