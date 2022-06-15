Entire Swiss airspace shut due to computer crash

Flights in and out of Switzerland have been suspended and Swiss airspace closed because of a computer failure at air traffic control service Skyguide, the BBC reports.

Geneva airport said flights were halted until 11:00 (09:00 GMT) but Zurich was still checking in passengers.

Skyguide said a technical malfunction in the early hours of Wednesday meant that Swiss airspace had to be closed to traffic for “safety reasons.”

Some flights were being diverted to Milan in northern Italy.

Skyguide spokesman Vladi Barrosa told Tagesanzeiger news website that the problem appeared to be a hardware fault and they did not believe their system had been hacked: “Our technicians are working flat out to fix the fault.”

A Flightradar image of air traffic across Western Europe showed a substantial hole in flights over Switzerland early on Wednesday.