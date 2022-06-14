Musk to hold first meeting with Twitter staff this week

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees on Thursday for the first time since launching his $44bn bid for the company in April, the BBC reports.

The multi-billionaire Tesla boss is expected to take questions from Twitter’s workers at the meeting.

Mr Musk has warned he may quit the deal if the firm fails to provide data about fake accounts on the platform.

The event was announced by Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal in an email to staff on Monday.

Mr Agrawal told employees they could submit questions to Mr Musk in advance of the meeting.

The all-hands meeting will be the first time Mr Musk will have spoken directly with the company’s workforce since launching his takeover bid.