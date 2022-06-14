Armenian postal operator issues stamp dedicated to Ardem Patapoutian

On June 14, 2022, one postage stamp dedicated to the theme “World famous Armenians: Ardem Patapoutian” has been put into circulation.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 350 AMD depicts famous scientist of Armenian descent, molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia David Sahakyan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Karen Trchunyan, the Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Ani Ispiryan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Hayk Karapetyan, the scientist of Armenian origin, the Noble Prize laureate Ardem Patapoutian, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.

The right part of the postage stamp depicts the image of the Nobel Prize awarded to Ardem Patapoutian.

Date of issue: June 14, 2022

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 40,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 8 pcs

Print run: 20 000 pcs