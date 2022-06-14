Armenia interested in expanding bilateral relations with Qatar – PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit in the State of Qatar, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues related to the further development and strengthening of relations between Armenia and Qatar in the field of foreign policy.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the role of Qatar in the Arab world, stressed the interest of the Armenian government in expanding and deepening bilateral relations in various spheres.

Issues related to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region were touched upon during the meeting.