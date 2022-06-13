Hierro, Kaladze, Djorkaeff, Movsisyan: Armenian and world football leaders to meet in Tsovaghyugh

Armenian and world football legends will face in a match in to be held in the village of Tsovagyugh, Armenia, on June 15.

Fernando Hierro, David James, Roman Berezovsky, Kakha Kaladze, Levan Kobiashvili, Yura Movsisyan, Edgar Manucharyan, Razmik Grigoryan, Youri Djorkaeff will be among the players to take part in the match.

The match is taking place within the framework of the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Alexander Chaferin will be present at the event.