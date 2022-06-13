Ex-NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attends Armenian Film Festival in Sydney

Ex-NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian returned to the public spotlight on Saturday when she attended the red carpet of the Armenian Film Festival in Sydney.

The former NSW Premier, 51, happily took centre stage at the red carpet premiere alongside her sisters Mary and Rita.

Gladys, who was named patron of the event, was all smiles in a glamorous grey fur-look coat and pair of stylish pants.

The politician accessorised her look with a chic black handbag with chain detailing, and a pair of classic black pumps.

Gladys cheerily posed alongside her sister Mary, who wore a glamorous gold wrap dress and glittering tights.

Her other sister Rita looked equally divine, opting for a black and gold long sleeve top and black skirt, which she paired with black boots.

The Armenian Film Festival is currently being held at Event Cinemas Top Ryde and runs until June 19.