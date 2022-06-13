Emir of Qatar accepts PM Pashinyan’s invitation to pay official visit to Armenia

On an official visit to the State of Qatar, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Welcoming Prime Minister Pashinyan, the Emir of Qatar praised the good-neighborly relations and mutual trust between Armenia and Qatar, emphasizing that the Qatari side is interested in developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception and expressed confidence that the visit will give a new impetus to the Armenian-Qatari cooperation, including in the economic and humanitarian spheres.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Emir of Qatar stressed the great potential of cooperation between the two friendly countries, the mutual readiness to expand and strengthen relations.

The parties attached importance to the development of relations especially in the spheres of economy, information technologies, science, air communication, tourism and culture.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the business environment in our country, noting that the Armenian government is ready to support the implementation of possible investment programs by Qatari companies.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister and the meetings envisaged by the agenda will contribute to the expansion and deepening of ties in the spheres of investments and trade.

The Prime Minister of Armenia invited the Emir of Qatar to Armenia for an official visit, which was gladly accepted.