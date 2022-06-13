Bitcoin slips below $25,000 for first time since December 2020

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell to the lowest level in 18 months on Monday after Celsius Network, one of the biggest crypto lenders, halted withdrawals, Bloomberg reports.

Bitcoin fell as much as 9%, the lowest since December 2020, to $24,903.49. Other cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Avalanche and Dogecoin, also declined.

Celsius said it would halt withdrawals from its platform, which allows people to deposit bitcoin and other crypto tokens into an account that pays interest.

Digital assets peaked in November with a total valuation of about $3 trillion. On Monday the value of all digital tokens was about $1 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.