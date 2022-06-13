Armenian book corner opens at City Library of Amstelveen, the Netherlands

A corner of Armenian books has been opened in the city library of Amstelveen, the Netherlands.



On June 13, Ambassador Tigran Balayan visited the city of Amstelveen, where he met with Mayor Tjapko Poppens and member of the city council Tavros Aslanian.

The possibilities of decentralized cooperation on the basis of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to the Netherlands, issues related to the activities of the Armenian community of Amstelveen were discussed at the meeting.



At the Amstelveen City Library, Ambassador Tigran Balayan participated in the opening ceremony of an Armenian book corner initiated by the Bright Future Foundation. In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Balayan thanked the management of Bright Future for the initiative, as well as the library leadership for supporting it. He voiced hope that the example would expand across the country.



The Ambassador read fables of Aesop for the Armenian children present at the event.