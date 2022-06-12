US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo￼

A US judge has dismissed a rape allegation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo because the accuser’s lawyer relied on leaked and stolen records, the BBC reports.

Kathryn Mayorga alleges that the Manchester United footballer raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

He denies the allegations and has never been charged.

She reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with the star in 2010, but has been seeking millions more than the $375,000 she received.

Ms Mayorga said that while she had agreed to the settlement shortly after the alleged incident, her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process, and she felt pressured to accept the offer.

Before filing her complaint, Ms Mayorga’s lawyer, Leslie Stovall, received “ill-gotten” information and documents which were confidential and privileged, US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey wrote.

The judge said the lawyer harmed Mr Ronaldo, 37, by conducting himself in “bad faith” through repeated use of stolen, privileged documents to prosecute the case.

In a 42-page ruling released on Friday and quoted by AFP, Judge Dorsey accused Mr Stovall of “abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process” and said that as a result, “Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case.”